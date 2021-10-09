Organto Foods’ (OGO) Speculative Buy Rating Reiterated at Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Organto Foods’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.
Organto Foods stock opened at C$0.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.39. The company has a market cap of C$108.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,339.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Organto Foods has a 12 month low of C$0.12 and a 12 month high of C$0.58.
