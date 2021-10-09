Organto Foods’ (OGO) Speculative Buy Rating Reiterated at Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Organto Foods’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Organto Foods stock opened at C$0.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.39. The company has a market cap of C$108.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,339.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Organto Foods has a 12 month low of C$0.12 and a 12 month high of C$0.58.

About Organto Foods

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, mango, green beans, sugar snaps, snow peas, and other products. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

