Origin Asset Management LLP Buys New Stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,883 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 4.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 6.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 6.7% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 143,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 25.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 508,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 102,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 151.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 21,946 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

FMNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.80. The company had a trading volume of 51,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,318. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11. The stock has a market cap of $475.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.95. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.67 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 9,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $134,347.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Monaco purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,198 shares of company stock worth $257,212 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.