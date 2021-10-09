Origin Asset Management LLP Invests $988,000 in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in LGI Homes by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price target on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.82. 117,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,605. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.54 and a twelve month high of $188.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

