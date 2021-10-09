Origin Asset Management LLP Lowers Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Origin Asset Management LLP cut its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cigna by 19,515.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth $46,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.18. 1,478,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.80. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $160.37 and a 12-month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.20.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

