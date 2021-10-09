Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 14,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 231,554 shares.The stock last traded at $3.38 and had previously closed at $3.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $810.92 million and a PE ratio of -32.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

