Ormeus Ecosystem Market Capitalization Tops $446,135.67 (ECO)

Ormeus Ecosystem (CURRENCY:ECO) traded 52.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Ormeus Ecosystem has a total market cap of $446,135.67 and $166,021.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00064664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.73 or 0.00141082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00092234 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 63.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,043.48 or 0.99902115 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,502.93 or 0.06357711 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ormeus Ecosystem’s launch date was June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official website is eco-system.io . The official message board for Ormeus Ecosystem is medium.com/ormeus . The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

