Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.32

Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.32 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 14.70 ($0.19). Orosur Mining shares last traded at GBX 15.25 ($0.20), with a volume of 934,915 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £28.73 million and a PE ratio of -19.06.

In other Orosur Mining news, insider Brad George acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £3,600 ($4,703.42).

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the AnzÃ¡ exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

