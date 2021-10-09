PAC Global (PAC) Price Tops $0.0130

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAC Global has a total market cap of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001423 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00114093 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006605 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.50 or 0.00751524 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

