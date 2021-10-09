PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. PacWest Bancorp traded as high as $47.24 and last traded at $46.96, with a volume of 810484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.61.

PACW has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,341,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,201,000 after acquiring an additional 183,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 33.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 80,702 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $9,168,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 115.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,976,000 after purchasing an additional 272,718 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 110,455.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 22,091 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average of $42.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $306.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

