PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 245,160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,944,379 shares.The stock last traded at $46.11 and had previously closed at $45.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.53 and its 200 day moving average is $51.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $447.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,842,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,254,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2,495.3% during the 1st quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 100,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 96,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.