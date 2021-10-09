PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 245,160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,944,379 shares.The stock last traded at $46.11 and had previously closed at $45.02.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.53 and its 200 day moving average is $51.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,842,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,254,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2,495.3% during the 1st quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 100,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 96,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.
About PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.