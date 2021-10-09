Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Insider Sells $118,215.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $118,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palomar alerts:

On Wednesday, September 8th, Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.17, for a total value of $130,755.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $78.80 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $115.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.20 and a beta of -0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.93.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 13.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palomar by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the second quarter worth $251,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the first quarter worth $292,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.