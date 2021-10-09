Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,115 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BYD. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 85.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 174.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 62.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 30.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD opened at $64.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.23.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BYD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $4,078,610.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,065,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

