Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $43,000 Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 626 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 63.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 54.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $76.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.25. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $87.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.