Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,073 Shares of J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J. Alexander’s were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of J. Alexander’s by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 822,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in J. Alexander’s by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in J. Alexander’s by 27,388.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 180,213 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in J. Alexander’s by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in J. Alexander’s by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Get J. Alexander's alerts:

Shares of NYSE JAX opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $211.12 million, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36. J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of J. Alexander’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

About J. Alexander’s

J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurant concepts. It manages and controls J. Alexander’s, Redlands Grill, Overland Park Grill, Merus Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse & Grill. The company was founded on August 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX).

Receive News & Ratings for J. Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.