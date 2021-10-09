Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Brookline Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCAC. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Knott David M bought a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $288,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAC opened at $9.96 on Friday. Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $11.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

