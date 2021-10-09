Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.69.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.23.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The business had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -3.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

