Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $519.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Paycom’s latest quarterly results reflect continued growth despite disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Its revenues increased mainly driven by new client additions and continued focus on cross selling to existing clients. The company’s differentiated employee strategy, measurement capabilities and comprehensive product offerings are helping it win new customers. Further, solutions like Ask Here and Manager on-the-Go, both focusing on employee usage and efficiency, are tailwinds. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, its near-term results are likely to be affected by headcount reductions across its client base due to the pandemic. Moreover, we anticipate near-term headwinds to margin due to the lower interest rates. Intensifying competition in the space remains concern.”

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $446.00.

Paycom Software stock opened at $505.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 174.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $479.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $302.44 and a 12 month high of $521.82.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total value of $1,127,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $3,084,675. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

