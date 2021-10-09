Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target Lowered to GBX 660 at Barclays

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pearson to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 960 ($12.54) in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Pearson from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 590 ($7.71) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pearson from GBX 637 ($8.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 710 ($9.28).

Shares of LON PSON opened at GBX 740.40 ($9.67) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 754.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 800.81. The company has a market cap of £5.60 billion and a PE ratio of 20.07. Pearson has a 12-month low of GBX 484.40 ($6.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 909 ($11.88).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

