PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Shares Sold by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC cut its stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 33.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth $82,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 27.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth $96,000. 33.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

PNNT stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. PennantPark Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $444.54 million, a PE ratio of 2.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 189.39% and a return on equity of 5.81%. Equities analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

