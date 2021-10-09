Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,329,000 after acquiring an additional 120,087 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 141,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.8% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 505.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 62,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 52,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 33.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

NYSE NCLH opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average is $27.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.78) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

