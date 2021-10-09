Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $199,000 in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 57.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 46,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 17,022 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,248,000 after buying an additional 14,359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 40,424.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 654,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,870,000 after buying an additional 652,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $67.60 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $75.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.06 and a beta of 1.29.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

