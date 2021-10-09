Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 6,358 Shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,358 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $471,000. 43.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TPG Pace Beneficial Finance alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TPGY opened at $10.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $34.28.

In other TPG Pace Beneficial Finance news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen purchased 124,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,691,098.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

About TPG Pace Beneficial Finance

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.