Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,858,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,597,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Proterra during the second quarter worth $975,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Proterra during the second quarter worth $964,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO acquired a new position in Proterra during the second quarter worth $684,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Proterra alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTRA. Bank of America began coverage on Proterra in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Proterra in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Proterra in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Proterra stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 9.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80. Proterra Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $31.06.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.50 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Proterra Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.