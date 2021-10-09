PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Reduced by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,743 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.6% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in PepsiCo by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,669,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,479,000 after buying an additional 880,614 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $7,416,000. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 4.8% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.0% in the second quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 121.5% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEP traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.03. 4,186,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,924,125. The company has a market cap of $215.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $159.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

