PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,495,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,107,000 after buying an additional 26,963 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,051,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 14,860.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 429,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 426,953 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 62,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock opened at $156.03 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $159.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

