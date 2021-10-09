PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.54% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on PEP. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist upped their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.
Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $156.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $215.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.10 and its 200-day moving average is $149.93. PepsiCo has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,742,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,890,489,000 after buying an additional 842,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,115,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,985,000 after buying an additional 500,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,126,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,932,000 after buying an additional 346,517 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in PepsiCo by 18.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,911,000 after buying an additional 2,629,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,533,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,289,000 after buying an additional 605,381 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.
Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.