Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells $24,330.00 in Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $24,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PFGC opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 164.97 and a beta of 1.71. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $59.89.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,215 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 36,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth approximately $5,828,000.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.