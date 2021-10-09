Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells $24,330.00 in Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $24,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of PFGC opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 164.97 and a beta of 1.71. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $59.89.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,215 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 36,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth approximately $5,828,000.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.
