Peter Anevski Sells 27,539 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 27,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,639,396.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Peter Anevski sold 27,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $1,594,450.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Peter Anevski sold 88,882 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $5,041,387.04.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Peter Anevski sold 55,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $3,127,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Peter Anevski sold 63,621 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $3,291,750.54.

PGNY stock opened at $59.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average of $55.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.67 and a beta of 1.78. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.96 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. On average, analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Botty Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

