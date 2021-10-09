Peter Anevski Sells 27,539 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 27,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,639,396.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 5th, Peter Anevski sold 27,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $1,594,450.00.
- On Thursday, September 30th, Peter Anevski sold 88,882 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $5,041,387.04.
- On Tuesday, September 28th, Peter Anevski sold 55,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $3,127,300.00.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Peter Anevski sold 63,621 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $3,291,750.54.
PGNY stock opened at $59.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average of $55.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.67 and a beta of 1.78. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Botty Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PGNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
