Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Increases Dividend to $0.92 Per Share

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Phillips 66 has raised its dividend by 31.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Phillips 66 has a payout ratio of 238.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Phillips 66 to earn $6.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.2%.

PSX stock opened at $82.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.72 and its 200 day moving average is $78.58. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

