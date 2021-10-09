PHSC (LON:PHSC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.26

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 19.26 ($0.25) and traded as high as GBX 21.99 ($0.29). PHSC shares last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27), with a volume of 58,189 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 22.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of £2.88 million and a PE ratio of 36.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. PHSC’s payout ratio is 1.67%.

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

