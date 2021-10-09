Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $324.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to announce sales of $324.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $316.90 million and the highest is $329.10 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted sales of $297.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.42. 278,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,688. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $98.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

In other news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

