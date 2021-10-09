Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 34.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,597 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,923,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,811,000 after buying an additional 64,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.32.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $66.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $65.94 and a one year high of $91.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

