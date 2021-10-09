Pizza (PIZZA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $216,626.00

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for about $0.0388 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $216,626.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

