PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.75.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $82.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.97. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $64.81 and a twelve month high of $84.00.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 4.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 88.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at $909,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 47.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

