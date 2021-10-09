Playgroundz Market Capitalization Achieves $285,495.21 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $285,495.21 and approximately $57.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded up 53.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00066091 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.92 or 0.00139389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00089963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,397.20 or 0.99870912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,544.04 or 0.06506710 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars.

