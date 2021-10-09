Pointe Capital Management LLC Buys 106 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 13.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $98.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.09 and a 200-day moving average of $102.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

