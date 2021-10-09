Pointe Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

In related news, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 45,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $1,182,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,340.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 39,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $1,049,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $60,684 and sold 578,820 shares valued at $15,262,617. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

