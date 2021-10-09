Polkastarter (POLS) One Day Volume Tops $26.37 Million

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Polkastarter coin can currently be bought for $2.10 or 0.00003814 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Polkastarter has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. Polkastarter has a total market cap of $170.67 million and $26.37 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00049631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.04 or 0.00232627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00102270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00012007 BTC.

About Polkastarter

POLS is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,301,332 coins. Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token . Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Polkastarter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkastarter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkastarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

