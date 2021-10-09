PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,713,861 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $745,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in PPL by 6.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 19.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 2.3% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in PPL by 0.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 109,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in PPL by 1.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut PPL to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.