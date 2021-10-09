Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.55 on November 26th

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:PHP opened at GBX 151.30 ($1.98) on Friday. Primary Health Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 138.20 ($1.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 170.20 ($2.22). The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 162.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 156.69.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PHP. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Primary Health Properties to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.
Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.