Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water and self-service refill drinking water principally in the U.S. and Canada. Primo Water Corporation, formerly known as Cott Corporation, is based in TAMPA, FL. “

PRMW has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Primo Water has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.20 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $157,921.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 58,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $1,042,839.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,394,861 shares in the company, valued at $24,926,166.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,114 shares of company stock worth $2,462,460 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the second quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

