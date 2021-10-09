Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 36.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,824 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Busey were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,507,000 after buying an additional 354,988 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in First Busey by 2.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,412,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,832,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Busey by 14.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,031,000 after purchasing an additional 126,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Busey by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after purchasing an additional 50,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Busey by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BUSE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.74. First Busey Co. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $97.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 million. First Busey had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.46%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

