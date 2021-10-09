Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,133,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,095 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 587,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after acquiring an additional 105,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 30,614 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.56.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.