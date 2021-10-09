Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.03 Million in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Outset Medical during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Outset Medical by 219.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Outset Medical by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Outset Medical during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Outset Medical by 330.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $48.17 on Friday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.64 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.68.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 170.05% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outset Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.43.

In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.66 per share, for a total transaction of $366,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,338.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $63,724.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,611 shares of company stock worth $6,356,168 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

