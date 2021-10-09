Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.17 Million in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 89,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of The Container Store Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in The Container Store Group by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in The Container Store Group by 6,964.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Container Store Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in The Container Store Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 55.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 83,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TCS opened at $10.03 on Friday. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $506.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $245.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.90 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 28.60%. On average, analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

