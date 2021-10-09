Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 16,778 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 104.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Farfetch by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 61,353 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Farfetch by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 100,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 29,396 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Farfetch by 19,336.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 85,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,771,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average of $45.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 3.24. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FTCH. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.85.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

