Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $68.42

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.42 and last traded at $68.42, with a volume of 481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.18.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.96. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.