Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 4,133 Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 3.21% of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000.

NASDAQ:PEZ opened at $88.14 on Friday. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $58.87 and a 12 month high of $97.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.04 and its 200-day moving average is $89.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.078 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

