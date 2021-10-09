Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 2,538 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 40,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 481,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,199,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NTR opened at $70.19 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average of $60.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTR. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.77.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

