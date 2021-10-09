Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,765,000 after buying an additional 4,724,331 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,302,000 after buying an additional 3,475,832 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 130.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,479,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,098,000 after buying an additional 2,532,438 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,126,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,279,000 after buying an additional 1,673,302 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,462,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.27. The company has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

